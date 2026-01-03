How 1985-95 still stands out as the most consequential decade in India

L K Advani’s Rath Yatra and, ultimately, the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992 unleashed communal riots across states. In its wake came the serial blasts, targeting key commercial buildings and neighbourhoods. This wasn’t India’s first trial with a serial bombing. But not at this scale, and not one so clearly traced back to Pakistan. That awful three-letter acronym, ISI, made its appearance and has haunted us since. Gangster Dawood Ibrahim rose from a somewhat comical presence at the Sharjah cricket stadium to India’s villain number one. He continues to be so.

Rajiv Gandhi’s instinctive disapproval of the Mandal report in 1985 sparked a backward caste awakening. Then a series of errors with communal implications — reversal of the Shah Bano judgment, the ban on Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, the unlocking of the temple site in Ayodhya. Thereafter, our politics has been a contest between two contrasting ideas. Can you use caste to divide what religion united, or employ religion to reunite what caste divided? Whoever wins, rules India. The Mandal (caste) side had its 25-year epoch from 1989 to 2014 — until Narendra Modi reversed it in 2014. Now is the era of mandir (Hindutva) and it won’t have a half-life any less than 25 years. The issue is still Mandir versus Mandal. It just played out in Bihar, as it will in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. This decade’s redefinition of national politics has been the most durable in our history. The same applies to political economy. Thirty-five years after the reform-led boom, fears and doubts over opening up continue, even as we celebrate our successes.