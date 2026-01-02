Brand Shubman: Why Gill's form slump has not shaken advertiser confidence

Three to four years ago, we approached Shubman Gill for an endorsement deal. His contract, even back then, had a clause that specifically stated that if he were to be named India captain, his fees would go up significantly during the agreed contract period. Having seen, and signed, tens of celebrity contracts over the years, the clause seemed kind of surprising and unusual. One was not sure if it signalled genuine self-belief and self-confidence, or whether Gill (and his handlers) had got a bit too influenced and carried away by all the media hype surrounding him as the next big thing after Virat Kohli.