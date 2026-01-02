TV at 100: From passive viewing to an interactive, AI-driven future

Television was initially widely viewed as “seeing by wireless.” Nevertheless, the sci-fi element has never truly been erased. Sci-fi has frequently foreseen the development of television, anticipating ideas such as reality TV (The Truman Show), touchscreen interfaces (Star Trek), video calls (Blade Runner), tablets (2001: A Space Odyssey), TV as surveillance to examine themes of control, privacy, and power with the viewer as watched (The Twilight Zone), and even AI-driven content, though frequently exaggerating or emphasising social impacts (like Black Mirror’s cautionary tales).

In the end, television aims to give us the impression that we are in a different location, making it appear as though we are actually there witnessing a story unfold. It was referred to as a “psychologically ideal theatre” by renowned early television and film producer Dallas Bower. In his 1936 book Plan for Cinema, Bower explored ambitious 3D projections. In 1960, Pye Ltd even created a mock-up of one of these televisions for an exhibition. Is it what lies ahead? Or is customised watching, immersive virtual reality, augmented reality experiences, and AI-driven content the more appealing future? Ashley Highfield, the BBC’s director of new media, noted as early as 2006 that “if we want to unlock the archive and enable people to search by programme or theme, then we are going to have to have awesome metadata.” AI now improves personalisation by producing insightful search results and recommendations. A “choose-your-own-­ adventure” structure where viewers choose plot lines is depicted in Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, hinting at deeper interaction.