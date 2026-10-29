Revisiting taxation of capital incomes

Corporate revenues and profits overall appear to show good performance. Analysis by Moneycontrol suggests that Nifty 50 companies report an average growth rate of revenue of 18 per cent in both the first and second quarters. Net profits too grew by 18 per cent in the first quarter and about 15 per cent in the second quarter. Clearly, equity markets appear to be disconnected with the performance of companies in recent quarters.

Context for tax reforms being sought

It has been argued that global factors are playing a considerable role in influencing flows of FPIs into and out of India. An increase in interest rates in the United States (US), with a corresponding increase in yields of US treasuries, would raise the risk-free rate of return for global investors, inducing a move of resources back to the US. This momentum is further supported by expanding investment in artificial intelligence (AI), a sector primarily led by the US, followed by China, South Korea, and Taiwan. While the Indian ecosystem is gearing up to expand its interests in the AI space, given the differential interests of the domestic economy, it cannot be at a scale and pace that the global leaders have established. There are, therefore, emerging and sustained pressures for capital to leave the Indian economy in the short run. This trend, however, creates pressure on the currency to depreciate, which lowers returns on equity markets and induces a further round of exits. It is being argued that in this context, dollar returns on investment in India are more adversely affected than the returns in rupee terms. Hence the call to revisit taxing capital gains.