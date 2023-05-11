SC directions to benefit electricity consumers

The second point relates to jurisdiction. The judgment noted that appeals to the Supreme Court under Section 125 of the Electricity Act, 2003, are only permissible on any of the grounds specified in Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. As such, the appeal to the Supreme Court would be permissible only on substantial questions of law. However, as already observed, even in cases where well-reasoned concurrent orders are passed by the Electricity Regulatory Commissions and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), the same are challenged by the discoms as well as the generators. The order states that once there are concurrent findings by expert bodies like the Electricity Regulatory Commissions and APTEL, there is no need for discoms to further indulge in prolonged litigation. This defeats the very purpose of The Electricity Act, 2003. On account of pendency of litigation, once again, it is the end consumer who suffers. The Supreme Court is of the opinion that such unnecessary and unwarranted litigation needs to be curbed.

Broadly, they fall into five categories. The first is the issue of “change in law” that impacts tariffs. The order takes pains to point out that when the power purchase agreement itself provides a mechanism for payment of compensation on the grounds of “change in law”, unwarranted litigation, which wastes the time of the Court, should be avoided. Ultimately, the huge cost of litigation on the part of discoms as well as the generators adds to the cost of electricity that is supplied to the end consumers. The Court also points out that the “change in law” events will have to accrue from the date on which rules, orders, notifications are issued by the instrumentalities of the state. In spite of this, discoms tend to pursue litigation after litigation.