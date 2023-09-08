Seeking cultural roots: Beyond name change, regimes, and identity politics

Towards the end of his first term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his regret was that he had not been able to win over Lutyens Delhi — the usual short-hand for India’s version of the Establishment, or entrenched (mostly English-speaking) elite. Now, approaching the end of his second term, what Mr Modi has been able to do is not so much win over the Establishment as displace it, as part of the larger plan to re-make the nation, not just the capital city.

At the Delhi end of this larger effort, there is the capture or demolition of the habitats of the old elite. Think tanks and various civil-society outfits inclined to do their own thing have been squeezed dry of funding or are manned by people oriented towards the government’s ways of thinking. Others have been asked to have government people on their boards and on their discussion panels. The Gymkhana Club (whose members had converted it into a closed club open only to their own progeny) is now administered by the government. Jawaharlal Nehru University has been placed in the successive care of vice-chancellors who would change its character if they could, while the liberal education-imparting Ashoka University has been taught the limits of liberalism. School textbooks are being rewritten, while a recalcitrant “baba-log” TV station has been bought by a friendly businessman.



One could argue that this is less a story of Lutyens Delhi being invaded by Bharat, as capture by the state. Still, it does include restating the dominant “idea of India”. Through changes to Delhi’s architectural map, Hindi names for new laws, a renaming rash and increasing the space for Hindu imagery and symbolism in secular spaces, the government is making it clear that it wants a clean break with the language and idiom of post-colonial India, and the birth of a more culturally rooted “new India”. Correction, new Bharat — though since “India” and “Hindu” have the same linguistic origin overseas, one wonders about the implications of the name change.

The issue goes beyond name change, regime change, and identity politics. What is being advanced is a challenge to the notion that the European Enlightenment produced ideas with universal validity, such as individual freedom, equality, and the broader “Rights of Man”, drawn up during the French Revolution and reflected 150 years later in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights. India’s Constitution through its listing of Fundamental Rights reflects those Enlightenment values. But thinkers in Russia (like Aleksandr Dugin, reputedly a Putin favourite) and elsewhere have posited Western universalism against populist nationalism, and individual rights against the collective good. The argument is that universalism seeks to eliminate cultural differences; the counter would be that liberalism provides a way to deal with those differences.