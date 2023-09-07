Celebrating India's emergence as a global leader in traditional medicine

India, endowed with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of traditional medicine systems, possesses the potential to ascend as a frontrunner in the global traditional medicine healthcare sector. The Ministry of Ayush (MoA) has embarked upon a multitude of pivotal initiatives and measures aimed at fostering and nurturing various segments of traditional medicine within the nation. These endeavors are geared towards bolstering accessibility, affordability, and popularity, thus contributing to the holistic well-being of the populace.

India’s prepotency in the domain of global traditional medicine healthcare sector can be attributed to the relentless, motivating and unflinching efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi geared towards the holistic well-being of the population across the globe. Be it the odyssey of glorious nine years of International Day of Yoga, which is continuing by becoming more encompassing every year, or the UN declaration of 2023 as International Year of Millets. The Prime Minister’s vision of traditional medicine health care sector imbibed in WHO-GCTM, expressed in WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, forwarded in G20 India’s presidency 2023 as “Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam”, stressed upon in global sphere; to quote just a few, all drove India towards emerging as the champion of global well-being.

India's ascendancy as a global healthcare leader, particularly within the traditional medicine domain, is underscored by its strategic collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO). Notable among these collaborations is the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine and the historic co-hosting of the first global summit on Traditional Medicine by India.

The collaboration between India and the WHO in establishing the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine underscores the country's steadfast commitment to advocating and elevating traditional medicine on a world scale. The centre serves as a nucleus for research, training, and synergistic efforts within traditional medicine systems, with an emphasis on seamlessly integrating age-old practices into national healthcare frameworks.

The act of India hosting the pioneering summit on traditional medicine underscores its pioneering role in this realm. This summit provided a dynamic platform for international stakeholders to congregate, deliberate, and exchange insights regarding the role of traditional medicine in realizing universal health coverage, addressing healthcare challenges, and propagating wellness. India's proactive engagement in these spheres underscores its acknowledgment of traditional medicine as a holistic and valuable facet of healthcare. Notably, the collaborative event between India and WHO during the G20 Health ministers meeting further underscores India's unwavering commitment to Universal Health Coverage and the pivotal role of traditional medicine therein.

The trajectory of India's emergence as a global healthcare torchbearer, particularly within traditional medicine, is undoubtedly extraordinary and can be attributed to a convergence of factors. The establishment of a distinct Ministry for Ayush exemplifies India's resolute dedication to upholding traditional systems of medicine. This ministry has championed significant initiatives aimed at seamlessly intertwining traditional medicine with modern healthcare methodologies and advancing towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC). India's endeavors in the sphere of traditional medicine have been recognized and acknowledged on the global stage. Discussions on traditional medicine have resonated within various international forums such as G20 events, SCO, BRICS, and ASEAN, highlighting India's pioneering stature in this realm. Through concerted collaborations with international entities such as WHO and the hosting of global summits, India showcases its unwavering commitment to disseminating its expertise, knowledge, and experiences in the realm of traditional medicine to the broader international community. These proactive initiatives not only underscore India's leadership within the healthcare spectrum but also contribute substantially to the holistic well-being of populations worldwide.

Complementing these endeavors, India has undertaken a series of dynamic global initiatives which includes 24 country-to-country MoUs, along with 46 Institute-level MoUs, establishing 15 Ayush Academic Chairs in foreign Institutes/Universities and establishing 38 Ayush Information Cells across 34 nations for promotion and propagation of scientific Ayush systems across the globe. The Ministry of Ayush promotes global Ayush education through scholarships; 277 students from 32 countries pursue Ayush courses in India under the Ayush fellowship scheme, while 104 scholarships are offered to foreign nationals from 101 countries for undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses in Ayush. Champion Services Sector Scheme has been introduced by the Ministry of Ayush for Medical Value Travel, which comprises three components viz., the establishment of Ayush Super Specialty Hospitals/Daycare Centers, skill development in Ayush, and the creation of the Ayush Grid. Ayush Export Promotion Council (Ayushexcil) has also been established to champion Ayush products and services on the global stage.

In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has recently notified a unique Ayush (AY) visa category for foreign nationals seeking treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine. This initiative will further strengthen our endeavor to accomplish the vision of making Indian traditional medicine a global phenomenon.

The International Day of Yoga has gained worldwide recognition through remarkable achievements, including setting two Guinness Book records during its inaugural celebration in 2015. Subsequent celebrations, like IDY-2022, introduced innovative concepts like 'The Guardian Ring of Yoga,' attracting a massive participation of approximately 22.13 Crore individuals. IDY-2023 further expanded its impact to more than 180 countries with a staggering participation of around 24 crore people across the globe. The international traction of IDY underscores the global acknowledgment of India's prowess in propagating scientifically grounded wellness practices. The widespread embrace and adoption of Yoga across the globe distinctly reflect India's cultural sway in the realm of global healthcare.

India's traditional medicine sector has witnessed substantial expansion in market dimensions experiencing a remarkable six-fold increase over the span of seven years. The surge in market proportions and heightened exports of Ayush and herbal medications underscore India's adeptness in both production and global promotion of these products. Ayush's significant contributions in the realms of education, research, public health, and seamless integration with modern medicine have set commendable benchmarks for traditional medicine. India's integrative approach permeates several sectors, most notably in public health. The co-location of traditional medicine establishments alongside conventional healthcare institutions, coupled with the accentuation of Ayush interventions in disease prevention and management, has firmly positioned India as an advocate of holistic healthcare.

India's strategic investments in research and innovation pertinent to traditional medicine have significantly contributed to its leadership position. Initiatives such as the establishment of Centers of Excellence and research endeavors investigating traditional medicine's role during the COVID-19 pandemic stand as resounding testimonials to India's steadfast commitment to advancing this field.

Furthermore, India's resolute emphasis on biodiversity, as evidenced in Prime Minister's Independence Day address,aligns seamlessly with the principles inherent in traditional medicine. The integration of local herbs and natural resources into healthcare solutions serves as a testament to India's unwavering commitment to sustainable and nature-aligned healthcare practices.

India's trajectory towards emerging as a global healthcare leader, particularly within the domain of traditional medicine, is characterized by its judicious policy initiatives, harmonious global collaborations, market expansion, integrated approaches, and profound cultural influence. Collectively, these endeavors unmistakably underscore India's unflinching dedication to furnishing accessible, affordable, and holistic healthcare solutions not only for its own populace but for the global community at large.

Prime Minister Modi, in his 2022 Independence Day speech, pointed this out and said, “Today the world is talking about holistic health care. But when it talks about holistic health care, it looks towards India’s Yoga, India’s Ayurveda and India’s holistic lifestyle. This is our legacy that we are providing the world with. The world is being influenced by it today.”

This juncture marks the inauguration of a new era, as evidenced by the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India and the groundbreaking global Summit on Traditional Medicine held recently in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The writer is Secretary, Ministry of Ayush



These are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper