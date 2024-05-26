Sounds just like you: The rise of voice technology

Smartphone app TrueCaller is developing a digital voice feature that can take calls on behalf of a user. “The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls.

This ground-breaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI (artificial intelligence) in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants,” said Raphael Mimoun, product director and general manager, Truecaller Israel, in a blog post last week. The company has partnered with Microsoft Azure, a Cloud computing platform, for the feature.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



‘Personal answering’ is the latest among various advances being made in voice management technology, which has come a long way from the 1980s when answering machines were the only way to leave messages for callers.

In the age of AI, voice-based solutions have created a vibrant market. The factors driving the growth of the voice and speech recognition market include increasing demand for voice biometric systems for user authentication and speech recognition in-car voice systems, according to a report by Grandview Research. The adoption of voice-enabled applications in smartphones and the increasing use of voice and speech recognition in mobile banking, consumer electronics, and internet of things devices will drive the demand, says the business consulting firm.



The voice and speech recognition market is worth $20.25 billion now and it is expected to more than double to $53 billion by 2030 with several global technology leaders and startups investing heavily in solutions, according to Grandview. Google has developed a universal speech model that aims to recognise more than 1,000 languages. The company said in a blog post its automatic speech recognition could be used “not only on widely spoken languages like English and Mandarin, but also on under-resourced languages like Amharic, Cebuano, Assamese, and Azerbaijani to name a few”.

Voice technology is becoming smarter with the use of AI. From personal digital assistants to smart speakers to voice -based search, there are increasing applications for the technology.



Apple has a suite of voice-based features. Users with cognitive disabilities can use iPhones and iPad tablets with ease and independence with Assistive Access. By using the ‘Live Speech’ feature, people who can’t speak can type to speak during calls and conversations.

Apple also has a feature where those at risk of losing their ability to speak can use Personal Voice to create a synthesised voice that sounds like them for connecting with family and friends. “For users who are blind or have low vision, Detection Mode in Magnifier offers Point and Speak, which identifies text users point toward and reads it out loud to help them interact with physical objects such as household appliances,” according to Apple.



There are worries too about voice technology. Artists are already in conflict with technology companies for using or copying their voices. Actor Scarlett Johansson complained about OpenAI after the company allegedly used a voice resembling her own in its ChatGPT product. Voice actors are concerned about the technology’s impact on their profession. Cybercrimes involving fake voices are on the rise. Professionals have been fooled by callers whose voices sound like their superiors or colleagues. People have lost money or taken decisions that have hurt them. Entire industries like voice, podcasts and movies can be transformed by AI-generated voice. As in most technologies it will have a positive and negative impact.