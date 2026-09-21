SpaceX, space economy, and India

The third piece of the puzzle is funding from VCs and private funds. The sector has raised over $900 million to date, with prominent startups such as Skyroot and Pixxel securing more than $150 million each, showing the maturity of India’s funding environment. You no longer need to exclusively go to the Valley for a deeptech startup. You can raise over $100 million to demonstrate the proof of technology and be lossmaking. The ability of these space startups to list is clear. With Skyroot, Pixxel and Agnikul, we have the role models we need to attract more entrepreneurs and funding. All this is a huge change from five years ago, when the only interest of private funds was in consumer technology businesses. Deeptech and high-end manufacturing/defence startups are now fundable within India itself.