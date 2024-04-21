Spirit of Marrakech can help reform WTO

Last Monday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) commemorated the conclusion of Uruguay Round of trade negotiations 30 years back, when 123 countries entered into an agreement at Marrakech, Morocco to establish the WTO from January 1, 1995. ‘They created a new global public good: one committed to using trade to raise people’s living standards, create jobs, and promote sustainable development’, said the WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in a brief statement to mark the anniversary. Of course, in 30 years, a lot has changed - the role of multilateral institutions, the way businesses operate and the way people and governments respond to the challenges of climate change and socio-economic inclusion.



Since its establishment in 1995, the WTO is the principal forum for negotiations to liberalise international trade and remove trade distorting measures such as subsidies, for overseeing the implementation of agreements that give the producers and traders unprecedented transparency and reasonable certainty about the trade policies of the WTO member countries and for settling trade disputes between the WTO member countries in a predictable manner. In the late nineties, the East European countries were transitioning towards market oriented policies, China was emerging as a major manufacturer and information technology was transforming lives and improving productivity everywhere. Taken together, these developments resulted in extraordinary growth in global trade, transferring incomes to workers in the developing countries and lifting over a billion people out of poverty in the next two decades. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



However, the negative perceptions about globalisation in the developed countries following the global financial crisis in 2008 intensified as China and some other developing countries emerged as major low cost manufacturers. The United States reacted to the domestic backlash against globalisation by raising tariffs on a number of items. Some other countries retaliated against the move. The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war led to restructuring of the global supply chains and fragmentation of global trade. More countries became protectionist, started giving subsidies for setting up industries in their shores and entered into regional and plurilateral trading arrangements. The decision making at the WTO, which requires all members to agree on anything, became more difficult.