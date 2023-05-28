Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

The authors say that the full effects of the government’s Gati Shakti programme has not yet translated to the ground in significant reduction of costs. Of course, it is too early to judge that. Still, there are views that the government is focusing more on road infrastructure than the rail infrastructure for movement of cargo. Also, that the railways is focusing more on rolling stock and passenger trains than on enhancing the track/network capacity and movement of cargo.

The government is keen on giving incentives for exports but is also keen on justification on the basis of export performance. The outgo on account of the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) introduced in April 2015 had gone up to around Rs 45,000 crores by 2019-20 but the merchandise exports didn’t go up at all from $314 billion during the 5 years period. After abolition of that incentive scheme in January 2021, the merchandise exports shot up to an estimated $450 billion within next 2 years. Similarly, the services exports also went up from about $206 billion in 2020-21 to about $320 billion by 2022-23, after abolition of the Services Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) in April 2020. So, it is very difficult to convince the Finance Ministry to promote exports through incentives. At present, the government’s preference is to link PLI partly with export performance.