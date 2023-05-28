Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

HSBC India seems to be going all out to grab the space that Citibank NA in India has vacated after exiting retail banking, selling the franchise to Axis Bank Ltd.

In April, HSBC announced former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, as its brand influencer for its India operations. A month later, HSBC India’s CEO Hitendra Dave was seen sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife at the launch of Gauri Khan’s coffee table book, My Life in Design, at the Chambers at Taj Lands End. The bank co-sponsored the event.