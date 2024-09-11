Beyond paper promises: Empowering disabled students in Indian universities

In 2010, a motor-vehicle accident stole my mobility, leaving me with multiple disabilities and reliant on a wheelchair. Suddenly, the world I knew seemed impossibly small, as the option of seeking a graduate degree from an Indian university slipped out of my reach. Yet, across the oceans, whispers of inclusivity and accommodative culture for students with disabilities reached my ears. These narratives starkly contrasted with the reality I knew in India–a world of limited accessibility, whether organisational, environmental, or attitudinal.

Determined to pursue my MBA on a level playing field, I set my sights on universities in the US. There, I found the support I needed to succeed: ready flexibility to extend my two-year program to four years, a notetaker to assist me, double time in exams, and the permission to use a laptop to write them. These accommodations, along with accessible campus facilities, and the ramps ubiquitous throughout campus, granted me a sense of freedom and full participation in student life.



Returning home to India, I noticed the stark disparity between the restricted experiences of students with disabilities here compared to what I had the fortune to experience in the US. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD), Act, 2016, on paper, resembles the successful Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990. But the true gap lies in implementation. The ADA’s strength comes from dedicated structures within institutions to champion inclusion. India can bridge the gap by establishing implementation units at universities. These units would translate the RPwD Ac’s provisions into tangible support for students with disabilities. Empowering universities with such structures enables a more holistic approach to inclusion. Yet, true inclusivity requires a broader societal shift.



Need for streamlined implementation

Higher education institutions (HEIs) are in a relatively favorable position regarding accessibility compared to other entities in the country. This is because they are primarily governed by a single agency, responsible for setting accessibility standards across the higher education sector. For non-technical colleges and universities, this agency is the University Grants Commission (UGC). In 2022, the UGC set comprehensive accessibility guidelines for the sector, providing a clear roadmap for inclusivity. Building on this, in early 2024, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a notice encouraging technical universities like the IITs, and IIMs to adopt the UGC accessibility guidelines.



In cases where there is confusion about a particular non-learning accessibility standard, institutions can always refer to the United Nations Design Manual for a Barrier-Free Environment for specificity as India became a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) back in 2007. The groundwork is laid. Now we need decisive action.

Eight years after the RPwD, it’s clear that legal mandates alone are insufficient. Empowering students with disabilities beyond top-down policies is crucial for creating a truly inclusive higher education system where all students can succeed.

PwD leader

The UGC guidelines show promising foresight. They call for creating “implementation units”, ideally led by a person with a disability (PwD), within universities. This is critical. A PwD leader is best positioned to champion inclusive university environments, with a firsthand understanding of the barriers the community faces. PwDs are natural advocates for inclusivity.



Several regulations have been enacted and sector guidelines formulated–the time for incremental change is over. HEIs need to take a bolder step and actively harness the talents of its often marginalized stakeholders with disabilities–they are a valuable resource with unique perspectives and experiences to contribute to a more inclusive learning environment.

Implementation units

The UGC and AICTE’s recent moves to streamline accessibility standards for higher education are commendable. That said, the implementation units have their work cut out for them. Proper funding is crucial for their success. Staffed with PwD representatives and accessibility experts, these units will lead a multipronged approach–operations, maintenance, and upkeep–of campus accessibility.



Moreover, it would help if the implementation units wore two hats: educator and enforcer. Firstly, the units would prioritise training programs for personnel on the new accessibility standards while monitoring compliance and addressing violations. Independent audits would strengthen these efforts, ensuring accountability and continuous improvements.

Leadership commitment

University leadership must complement the work of these units–they need to champion a culture of inclusion, permeating every corner of campus life. This isn’t just morally right, it’s a strategy benefiting all. As Stephen Hawking famously said, “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed. It matters that you don’t just give up.” Universities that open their doors to accessibility initiatives show adaptability. They become flexible institutions, ready to educate and inspire students of different stripes in our dynamic world. Shutting the door on a select cohort of students undermines our pursuit of world-class universities. Let’s ensure our institutions are leaders in this important change, especially in the developing world.