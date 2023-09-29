Taming Big Tech: Battles are raging on more than one front

Battles against Big Tech (Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple, or MAMAA) aren’t new. But they have reached a defining moment. Earlier this month, two possibly epochal cases got under way in the US against Alphabet (Google) and Amazon — the biggest since action against Microsoft in 1998. In Europe, meanwhile, hefty fines running into billions of euros have already been imposed on tech companies in at least three instances. Now a “revolutionary” law has been passed and another unveiled this week, giving customers the freedom to decide what apps they want and delete pre-loaded software, and enabling more competition to Google Pay and Apple Wallet. Fines can go up to 10 per cent of company turnover for abuse of monopoly power, invasion of privacy, etc. A similar law was passed in the UK in the summer.

New legislation has been stymied in the US Congress, partly because of active lobbying by MAMAA, but the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have filed aggressive law suits that seek to extend the reach of existing anti-trust (monopoly) legislation. The attempt is to go beyond the accepted goal of protecting consumers, interpreting the law to protect rival businesses as well. In India, meanwhile, the Competition Commission has imposed record fines totalling ~2,280 crore in two cases against Google, with a third case still being heard.