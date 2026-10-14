Tata's paradoxical succession

And, therefore, from an efficient corporate governance perspective, the question is not what, or who, but how. The “what” is well understood: Tata Trusts answers to philanthropic goals, and its investment choices reflect both national pride and commercial objectives. The “who” will be decided by Tata Trusts voting at the annual general meeting on who best represents its perspective. But in the “how” lies the real challenge. The distinction between ownership and executive is critical for accountability. The accountability of the professional manager who heads Tata Sons will best be achieved if this person operates at an arm’s length from Tata Trusts, not fused with it. And the professional manager’s empowerment will work best when he or she enjoys the confidence of the Tata Trusts and whoever is its key representative. Compromise plays no role here.