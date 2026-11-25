“Buy Nvidia, sell Nvidia, hold Nvidia”. Over the last few weeks, it has been difficult to escape these conversations. Turn on the television — American, European, Indian, Asian, any channel — and there is another discussion about Nvidia. Open any social media platform and there is a fresh wave of commentary, analysis, and predictions. At business meetings or family conversations over coffee, artificial intelligence (AI) seems to find its way into almost every conversation.

I have been travelling across the United States — from Chicago to San Diego and Los Angeles — and have been struck by the scale of this attention. Nvidia has become a particularly visible reference point, but the conversation is much bigger. It is about AI, the companies developing it, the growing ecosystem around it and, above all, the transformation it could bring. In four decades of working in public affairs, I cannot recall seeing this level of public attention around technological development and the companies associated with it. Let me clarify that I am not a stock market investor or trader. This is not an investment view or a recommendation to buy or sell any company. My interests are quite different. I wanted to understand what was driving this extraordinary attention and, more importantly, what it told us about the changes taking place around us.