The present worth of the food-processing industry is reckoned at around $382 billion. A recent report, prepared jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and Deloitte, a consultancy agency, expects it to swell to over $600 billion by 2030. The expansion is projected to be driven primarily by branded, processed, and premium food products, rather than by higher farm output alone.

However, the food-processing industry handles only 12-14 per cent of food output. This compares poorly with the average processing level of about 35 per cent in some other developing countries, and 48 per cent in developed ones. What is worse, India is unlikely to catch up with the global trend even in the near future, given the government’s none too ambitious goal of raising the food-processing level to 25 per cent by 2030. This target, obviously, requires a revisit, considering the pressing need for some kind of a preservative treatment for food to achieve multiple objectives, such as reducing wastage, facilitating year-round availability of the seasonal produce, and enhancing the value and consumer appeal of the food products. At present, the loss of food during pre-harvest, harvesting, and post-harvest handling is, in some cases, as high as 40-50 per cent. The cost of these losses is estimated at ₹1.55 trillion-2 trillion annually.