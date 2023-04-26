That Thucydides Trap again

An inference from the Peloponnesian war for current great power rivalry is the antagonistic US posture towards China, aimed at preventing the latter from rising further. Perhaps, China’s aggressive military moves along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are meant to signal that it is capable of holding India back. Although India could score self-goals, it may be able to quadruple its per capita in

It is almost de-rigueur in contemporary professional commentary on relations between major powers to refer to Thucydides’ history of the Peloponnesian war. This “war” took place in the 5th century BC between the Greek city-states of Athens and Sparta, and Thucydides lived in Athens around 500 BC. Athens was the established military power and was challenged by a rising Sparta. Eventually, Sparta prevailed over Athens with the help of the Persians. It is conceivable that Athens did not anticipate Sparta’s ambitions and growing strength in time.