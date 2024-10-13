The CGST rules: Helpful amendments, court decisions for exporters

Exporters have good news. The government has issued necessary notification omitting Rule 89(4A), Rule 89(4B), and Rule 96(10) from the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 (CGST Rules). Two useful decisions have also come in from the courts.

The Gujarat High Court, in the case of Cosmo Films Ltd. [ [2020] 120 taxmann.com 417/[2021] 83 GST 596/2020 (43) G.S.T.L. 577 (Guj.)] had wrongly held that the Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules, 2017, as amended by notification 54/2018-CT dated October 9, 2018 will have retrospective effect from October 23, 2017. Based on this case law, the GST department had raised a number of demands. Responding to several special civil applications from the exporters to amend the order dated October 20, 2020 in the above referred judgment, the Gujarat High Court has now passed rectification order IA dated September 19, 2024 [(2024) 22 Centax 553 (Guj.)] making it clear that the Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules, 2017 as amended by the notification no.54/2018-CT will have only prospective effect from October 9, 2018. It is a great relief for exporters, who had received unreasonable demands from the GST department.