The CGST rules: Helpful amendments, court decisions for exporters

Exporters have good news. The government has issued necessary notification omitting Rule 89(4A), Rule 89(4B), and Rule 96(10) from the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 (CGST Rules). Two useful decisions have also come in from the courts.

Rules 89(4A) and 89(4B) of the CGST Rules made it difficult to claim refund of unutilised input tax credit (ITC) of goods and services tax (GST) paid on inputs and input services in situations when any of the other inputs were procured without any GST payment under certain schemes of the Foreign Trade Policy, such as Advance Authorisation Scheme or Export Oriented Units scheme or where refund of the GST paid on other inputs procured under Deemed Exports Scheme was claimed or where a merchant exporter had procured the export goods with 0.1 per cent GST payment. Rule 96(10) of the CGST Rules denied the facility of making payment of integrated goods and services tax (IGST) under a refund claim in similar situations. In its 54th meeting held on September 9, 2024, the GST Council had taken a decision to do away with these unnecessary restrictions. The government has now given effect to the GST Council decisions by carrying out necessary amendments to the CGST Rules 2017. This will help exporters liquidate the accumulated ITC balances as explained in my earlier article (Please see here: Kudos to CBIC for dropping difficult CGST Rules, reducing compliance burden ).