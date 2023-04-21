The fabulous imprecision of history

The

This is the story of the Bisnaga Empire, its history retold by an anonymous narrator who is “neither a scholar nor a poet but merely a spinner of yarns…” The self-deprecatory narrator is part of a group (a tantalising “we” appears in the beginning of the novel) that has unearthed a clay pot that contains an ancient Sanskrit poem — the Jayaparajaya or “Victory and Defeat”. This poem, 2,400 verses long, has been composed by Pampa Kampana, the divinely gifted progenitor of cities, who is 247 years old when she buries it on the last day of her life.