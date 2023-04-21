Home / Opinion / Columns / The fabulous imprecision of history

The fabulous imprecision of history

Salman Rushdie's style of retelling history as fable is evident in his latest novel, Victory City, as he creates a narrative that mixes fact and myth to create a captivating story

Radhika Oberoi
Premium
The fabulous imprecision of history

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Salman Rushdie’s latest novel, Victory City, is framed and animated by something ephemeral. Whispered histories. Histories that are fiction, and vice versa. Contorted histories, posing as grand mythologies. Troubled histories. Histories that spawn new histories; histories that multiply and mutate and change the course of a narrative.
This is the story of the Bisnaga Empire, its history retold by an anonymous narrator who is “neither a scholar nor a poet but merely a spinner of yarns…” The self-deprecatory narrator is part of a group (a tantalising “we” appears in the beginning of the novel) that has unearthed a clay pot that contains an ancient Sanskrit poem — the Jayaparajaya or “Victory and Defeat”. This poem, 2,400 verses long, has been composed by Pampa Kampana, the divinely gifted progenitor of cities, who is 247 years old when she buries it on the last day of her life.
The

Topics :BS Opinion

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Also Read

Rushdie's City of Words

Rewriting Roald Dahl's work: What, why, how and the story behind it

Dhakad Ram, the man who threatened Salman Khan, sent to police custody

After criticism, Byju's introduces new process to verify customer consent

TMS Ep385: India's economic indicators, GQG, markets, Phone Link app

Ominous omissions

Why Galilean moons, not Mars

Equality in love and inheritance

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Bring government closer to people

A breakthrough in EV battery tech

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story