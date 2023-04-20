Home / Opinion / Columns / Bring government closer to people

Bring government closer to people

To make India an advanced economy by 2047, devolving more power to local governments is crucial, and the 16th Finance Commission can play a pivotal role in this regard

Ajay Chhibber
Premium
Bring government closer to people

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

As India prepares to become an advanced economy in the next 25 years, a key ingredient to making the leap will be devolving governance functions to lower levels of government. A distinguishing feature of advanced economies is their significant allocation of revenues and responsibilities at the local government level. These include primary education, health care, basic law and order, and civic infrastructure — sewage, water supply, road maintenance and local zoning and regulations. The 16th Finance Commission, which is being set up, can be used to lay out the road map for this transformation and, thereby, also implement the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution, which were intended to empower local government.
India’s share of sub-national (state plus local) spending at 60 per cent of total spend is quite high at its level of development. The 14th Finance Commission shifted about 10 per cent of the divisible pool share of resources to the state

Topics :BS OpinionIndian EconomyFinance Commission

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Also Read

Insurance companies get more autonomy to decide on commission amount

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Searching for growth, beyond civil society, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Where in the world is the IMF?

Opportunity for reforms at World Bank

Opportunities and choices in the Budget

A breakthrough in EV battery tech

Looking into urban resilience

A competition law that clicks for all

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

China's RMB project making steady progress

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story