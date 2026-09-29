Focus on the journey ahead

At the same conclave, the government’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, echoed Mr Mishra’s concerns. Describing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional forex swap window, through which almost $144 billion was raised, as an act of “foresight” by the RBI and the government that would provide “a lot of breathing room” in the near future, he cautioned that the measure was not a lasting solution.

The CEA called for competing aggressively for global capital, and laid down the importance of sub-national (state) government policies, tax certainty and simplicity, investor protection, sanctity and continuity of contracts, and a skilled workforce. On the country’s oft-repeated demographic dividend, Mr Nageswaran said it needs to be “managed and earned” and that, for this, “we have to reimagine and be prepared to reinvent many of the ways in which we operate, whether you are in the private or the public sector”. A dose of reality — and a call for restraint on premature celebrations — from the officialdom of a country battling balance-of-payments pressures that appear far from transient amid the current strife-driven geopolitical order.