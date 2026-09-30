After trade war, capital war?

US savings aren’t anywhere near enough to feed these hungry beasts, which is why the US has been for decades the world’s biggest borrower. But its growing need for capital from other countries is up against the fact that almost all large countries are turning away from US securities. China has halved its US holdings in the last few years, while Japan (now the largest holder of US securities) has started moving away too. The total foreign holdings of marketable US Treasuries are down to 30 per cent of the total, from 50 per cent in 2015. Even as central banks reduce their dollar holdings, they have increased the share of gold in their reserves. Last year, gold replaced US government bonds as the largest reserve asset; the price of gold has increased by 25 per cent in a year (and Indians are still big-time buyers!).