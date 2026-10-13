The inadequacy of climate action

In India, we need to raise the importance of a climate change management strategy that connects it more directly with the main framework of development policy. Looking at the long-term trend of development requires proper integration of climate change management with traditional development actions, such as agricultural growth targets and the adaptation of agriculture to rising temperatures, which may go up to 50°C in summer, their impact on health, and the energy demand they will generate for cooling. We must recognise that cooperation between neighbouring countries on interlinked climate-related impacts, such as those affecting shared rivers, may be necessary and useful. The most important planning need is to raise the importance of climate change management by setting up a National Climate Management Body involving the Centre, states, and the municipalities of very large cities to review and evaluate the adequacy of adaptation and mitigation efforts and secure agreement on future plans for climate management. A major reason for this is that the formulation and implementation of adaptation actions and building up resilience have to be at the local level and involve sectors that are well within state control and management.