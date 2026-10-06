The missing half of India's tech policy

The second is that active VC investors should generally not sit on committees allocating public capital in sectors where they are currently deploying. The recent discussion around the RDI Fund showed why perceptions matter even where disclosure and recusal rules exist. The government defended its safeguards and signalled openness to more, which is the right instinct. For public capital, avoiding actual conflicts is not enough; the institutional design must also minimise the appearance of conflict. India now has a deep bench of retired investors, former technology executives, academics, and global experts who can supply sophisticated judgement without creating avoidable conflicts.