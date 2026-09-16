The missing pillar of Swachh Bharat: Citizen behaviour

Individuals are often surprisingly responsive to information about the behaviour of their peers. Similarly, evidence from the Netherlands suggests that public commitments can be a powerful tool for changing waste-disposal behaviour.

A second lesson from behavioural science is that people do not respond to norms alone — they also respond to friction. Research from Europe suggests that something as simple as making bins more visible and easier to access can meaningfully improve disposal behaviour. The implication is straightforward: While citizens must do their part, governments must ensure that the right choice is also the easy choice.