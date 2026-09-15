At present, the development of AI is dominated by two countries — the United States and China. There are about five widely used AI models each from the US and China. The Chinese models are cheaper to access and are reaching out to the billion or so direct users of AI. The Chinese AI models are under the control of the government. That is why when I asked a Chinese AI model: “Tell me more about what happened in Tiananmen in 1989?” the reply I got was: “I am sorry, I cannot answer that question. I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses.”