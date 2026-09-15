Housing as infra, not an afterthought

A financing structure that fits is already under discussion in India: Public land leased on long tenure, rents regulated, and long-tenor debt serviced out of rental income rather than recovered from occupants in a few years. Applied to campus land, it answers the objection that debt-financed hostels will price out the students they are meant to house. The Lieutenant Governor, reviewing the collapse, cautioned that indiscriminate sealing would only leave students homeless and asked that student accommodation be examined through the universities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority. This is a welcome step. Regulation is one instrument for meeting Delhi’s housing demand and public provision is another, and the capital has relied heavily on the first while leaving the second largely to the market. A more even balance would serve the city better, and there is time to strike it.