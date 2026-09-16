None of this calls for tearing up the IBC. The recent amendments, including measures aimed at faster admission and a creditor-led resolution route outside the conventional Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) architecture, recognise the problem. But legislation by itself cannot close the gap. The entire ecosystem must change.

Banks need to recognise distress earlier and escalate rather than spend quarters negotiating while value erodes. Creditors’ committees must make commercial decisions in weeks, not months. Resolution professionals must be assessed on both value maximisation and time management. The adjudicating authority needs substantially greater judicial and administrative capacity. Appeals and litigation must not become a parallel business model. Most importantly, the system must measure itself differently. It should ask how much enterprise value survived the process, and how long it took to realise it.