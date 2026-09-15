Sector-specific reforms: A road less travelled

The abysmal quality of primary education is attested to year after year by the Annual State of Education Reports (ASER). India has among the largest proportion of anaemic pregnant women and malnourished children in the world. The single most important issue angering our youth remains the unacceptably high rates of unemployment. And all of this has remained the case, quite irrespective of the dispensation in power.

Indian economic policy ever since Independence has remained obsessed with attaining higher and higher rates of GDP growth. As if by magic, it was assumed, the benefits of this growth would become available to the large mass of our people, even if only in a trickle. But as we know, GDP is blind to the good: Whether growth is inclusive, how many jobs it generates, whether these jobs are secure and meaningful and whether the incomes generated are well-distributed. GDP is also blind to the bad: Resource depletion, eco-system damage, long-term environmental risk, as also gender, caste, social and regional discrimination and injustice. GDP also cannot directly measure nutrition, health and learning outcomes, social inclusion or institutional trust. Nor is it able to capture the enormous contribution of unpaid care work or the precarity of informal work.