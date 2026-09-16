Geopolitics is a boardroom issue

That could mean diversifying suppliers, maintaining alternative manufacturing capacity, holding critical inventories or having clear crisis protocols. None of these measures comes free. Resilience usually has a cost. The question is whether that cost is justified by the vulnerability it addresses.

There is another complication. Geopolitical events can move much faster than traditional board processes. By the time an issue comes formally before the board, the window to respond may already have narrowed. This makes the quality and timeliness of management information particularly important. Boards need reporting that identifies emerging risks and not just reports what has already happened. This also changes what directors should ask management. It is not enough to ask whether geopolitical risks are being monitored. Directors need to understand the company’s exposure, the assumptions behind its strategy, and how resilient the business would be if those assumptions changed.