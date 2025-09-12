The US has spent its alliance capital; its friends won't trust it again

“We respectfully suggest … ,” the letter says. It was sent by a group representing more than 300 veterans of American diplomacy, intelligence and national security and addressed to the leaders of the intelligence committees in the Senate and House. For a fleeting moment, I thought — hoped? — that I was reading a Swiftian satire in the tradition of A Modest Proposal. Then it hit me with full force that the entreaty was dead serious and reflected what I and other observers of US foreign policy under President Donald Trump have been worrying about for months.

The letter asks Congress to demand a classified intelligence assessment that answers questions such as the following: Whether America’s allies believe the US remains a stable democracy; whether they regard the US as a reliable partner; whether they’re hedging their security by seeking alternative alliances without the US; and even whether they’re developing contingency plans for wars “in which they might, for the first time in generations, have to fight against US forces if America were to align with Russia against Nato or Ukraine, for example.” Let that sink in.

Such an intelligence assessment, of course, stands a snowball’s chance in hell. The relevant committees are controlled by Republicans, who are in thrall to Mr Trump. So is the so-called intelligence community that would execute the analysis. But the concerns are out there and becoming more urgent with every news cycle. Consider those military drones that Russia just sent into Poland, where Nato jets shot them down. It appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin was testing Nato’s air defences, crisis procedures and resolve. Or consider the Israeli bombing of Qatar, with the aim of killing Hamas leaders. Both Israel and Qatar are, in the jargon, Major Non-Nato Allies of the US. Qatar even hosts America’s largest military base in the region and recently hosted Mr Trump with lavish promises of deals and the personal gift of a luxury jet. All that was clearly irrelevant as Israel’s Prime Minister once again ignored Mr Trump, who either can’t or won’t protect the sovereignty of his Qatari allies and was reduced to grumbling that the strikes made him “very unhappy.”

If the Polish episode highlights Mr Trump’s inconstancy within Nato and the Qatari event shows his weakness toward Benjamin Netanyahu, America’s actions in Greenland point to downright malice. That semi-autonomous territory belongs to Denmark, one of America’s oldest and tightest allies. And yet Mr Trump keeps threatening to seize Greenland “one way or the other.” This is not friendly. The list of friends and allies scorned, humiliated and disdained continues: Mr Trump wants to annex Canada. His intelligence director has blocked information about Russia from going to the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing arrangement with Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada that is one of America’s most intimate and useful alliances. Mr Trump casts doubt on Aukus, a budding alliance among the US, UK and Australia, and on the Quad, a partnership among the US, Japan, Australia and India that was meant to blossom into an alliance one day. From Taiwan and the Philippines to Estonia and Germany, no American ally can be sure that Washington, in a pinch, would have its back. Mr Trump’s willful destruction of America’s alliance capital is so self-defeating that it “discombobulates us,” says Graham Allison at Harvard University, a doyen among international-relations scholars. It was by deepening and widening its alliances after World War II that the US was able to deter another world war for eight decades and to limit the number of nuclear powers to just nine so far, a degree of geopolitical stability that Dr Allison deems “unnatural” by historical standards. Mr Trump doesn’t get this and instead interacts with allies as if he were a Dickensian landlord squeezing his tenants or a mob boss shaking down a mark.

For the sake of argument, ignore factors such as honour, credibility, ideals and values for a moment and think only in terms of realpolitik and the looming contest with China. Even then, Mr Trump’s de facto policy of contempt for allies seems bonkers. Kurt Campbell and Rush Doshi, who were top foreign-affairs experts in the administration of Joe Biden, point out that China already surpasses the US in many of the metrics that matter in war, from ships and factories to patents and people. But if the US cooperated more with its allies, their combined economic and military power would dwarf China’s. The way things are going, that allied scale will remain a pipe dream. The US’ allies are instead reacting as predicted by the “balance-of-threats” theory in international relations. They’re forming other trading and security networks, excluding the US to hedge against hostility by Mr Trump or a future president. Some Americans are aware that the current direction points toward disaster. Mr Trump “is isolating America,” said Gregory Meeks, the ranking member and former chairman on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “He’s not leading. If you’re leading, you got to have other people following you, and he’s pushing people away. He treats our allies as if they’re adversaries.”