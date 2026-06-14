Time for lenders to rethink MSME credit beyond collateral-based models

Going beyond a one-size-fits-all approach will push lenders beyond their comfort zones. They are fine with the traditional collateral-backed route rather than cashflow-based credit. It is another matter that the value of such credit may not be much — a risk that can come back to bite if the loan were to turn sour. (This holds true even for large credit under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016). In any case, expecting small businesses to have much by way of collateral can be problematic: Their business is cyclical and in many cases, linked to harvest time. It will require going granular to distinguish among MSME sub-categories. This realisation is creeping in.