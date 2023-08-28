Towards DPGI 2.0: A case for deep-tech public goods

Elaborating on this mission of digital inclusion in my recent book, Collective Spirit, Concrete Action, as elucidated by Prime Minister Modi during his Mann Ki Baat, it was highlighted how social and economic barriers have been breached to empower the lowest strata of society through digital public goods. From Aadhaar to UPI, government e-marketplace (GeM) to the account aggregator framework, India’s digital public goods are driving financial inclusion, expanding the credit base, democratising e-commerce marketplaces and formalising large swathes of the economy through digital transactions. With several nations looking to adopt the India Stack approach to create digital public goods, the DPGI model is emerging as an alternative to the big-tech platform model that has largely dominated the global digital economy over the past two decades.
In recent times, this foundation has seen exponential advancements in complexity and scale with the advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Today, not only is infrastructure for AI models based on sophisticated and custom-designed, high-performance computing chips, but AI algorithms are also being used to learn and develop even more sophisticated chips. This accelerated loop of innovation is driving advancements that are widening the gap between the big-tech majors and startups and public bodies. While whether this gap can be bridged is an open question, there is a case for developing a new class of digital public goods focused on key deep-tech capabilities — DPGI 2.0.
In their assessment, these smaller efforts will remain uncompetitive owing to their inability to access large-scale computing, which requires huge investments to the tune of billions of dollars. Giving the example of Nvidia’s DGX cloud service, they highlight how large-scale, high-performance computing is now the new equivalent of an Amazon Web Service for AI models and application services. If data is the new oil, as is often argued in the context of digital public goods, large scale high performance computing is the new oilfield, and those who control the new oilfields will end up exercising disproportionate influence on how the new oil economy conducts itself. Hence. the case for large-scale, high-performance computing as a deep-tech public good that is available to start-ups and independent innovators to level the playing field with big-tech platforms and the Silicon Valley majors becomes essential as we envision DPGI 2.0.
The writer is former CEO, Prasar Bharti
