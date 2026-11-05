Treat shareholders as shareholders or India may lose compassionate capital

Fairness demands one concession, and only one. How trustees are chosen and how conflicts are handled are part of the trust’s design; that was the settlors’ wish. Rewriting that design is like rewriting a will after the testator has gone, with no one left to defend his intent. The Trusts can fairly be asked to disclose more. But the rights of the shareholder are a different matter. They flow from the shares and the articles, exactly as they do for everyone else. To confuse the two is dispossession dressed up as reform.