The macro-micro Nobel in economics

But these great minds did not always agree. Stanley Fischer went on to hold key positions at the International Monetary Fund, but surprisingly initially supported harsh fiscal policy, which exacerbated the Asian Financial Crisis, something quite contrary to what the New Keynesian framework would have suggested. Joe Stiglitz was a harsh critic of those policies and of premature liberalisation of capital accounts, which had created the Asian financial crisis.

New Keynesian frameworks have, no doubt, helped design better stabilisation policies in the developed world, as the Nobel committee suggests. But these policies have also had huge spillovers, which make macro-management in developing countries more difficult, both when the stimulus is introduced and when it is withdrawn. Money flows in, making exchange rate management and monetary policy more complicated, and the reverse happens when money suddenly flows out. But that does not in any way detract from the magnificent work done by our two current Nobel Prize winners and the spillovers must, in any case, be dealt with separately.