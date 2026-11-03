A relook at food subsidy

The coming Union Budget can lay down a road map for ensuring the devolvement of all 18 functions, listed under the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act to urban local bodies. States can be nudged to ensure that urban local bodies are empowered to take decisions on master planning, water supply, fire services, and traffic management, which are all functions currently controlled by most state governments.

But going beyond governance, there is an important issue that the Union Budget should tackle to support the government’s fiscal situation. That reform should be in the area of food subsidies and its need has been triggered by a World Bank report (the Poverty and Equity Brief for India) released in October. It states that between 2011 and 2023, the share of Indians living below the poverty line, using the yardstick for lower middle-income countries (daily consumption of $4.2), fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent. The World Bank report released another datapoint indicating that India’s extreme poverty (measured by a daily consumption of $3, used for low-income countries) fell from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent during the same period. But the relevant number for India’s poverty estimate is the one showing the decline in the share of poor people in the country’s total population to 16.1 per cent. India is a lower middle-income country and the daily consumption benchmark of $4.2 is the correct yardstick to measure India’s poverty level.