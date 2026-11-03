India can't afford to ignore money growth

“Similarly, there are risks of demand-side pressures in view of the growth in monetary and credit aggregates.” This sentence from the Reserve Bank of India Governor in the latest Monetary Policy Committee minutes deserves attention. After receding from public-policy discussions, the quantity of money is receiving explicit recognition once again. Should we bother with it when the RBI already sets interest rates and targets inflation? In India, the answer is yes.

The numbers explain why. Broad money, or M3, consists principally of currency and bank deposits. Its growth accelerated from around 9.3 per cent in 2024-25 to 15.3 per cent in 2025-26, while nominal gross domestic product (GDP) grew by less than 9 per cent in the latter year. Annual money growth remained at 16 per cent on October 15. Our compilation places M3 at approximately 91 per cent of GDP in March and around 93 per cent by September, using projected GDP. The ratio was approximately 86 per cent 18 months earlier. This represents substantial monetary expansion relative to income.