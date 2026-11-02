COP31 and the world's 35x35 plan
Raising electricity's share in energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 may look attractive. But is it the right ambition for India?
Raising electricity's share in energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 may look attractive. But is it the right ambition for India?
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 10:47 PM IST