COP31 and the world's 35x35 plan

The next United Nations-mandated climate conference, to be held this month in Antalya, will begin on an anxious note.

The latest Emissions Gap Report 2026 of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) confirms that global emissions have reached a record high of 58 gigatonnes in 2025 and are still rising. Even if all new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) promised by countries are fully implemented, global emissions will fall by a mere 5-8 per cent by 2030, compared with the 2025 level. For a pathway consistent with the 1.5-degree climate goal, global emissions need to fall by over 43 per cent compared with 2019 levels and 18 per cent compared with 2025 levels. The scenario is, therefore, grim.

Given that NDCs were revised only last year and no further negotiations on the new set of NDCs are on the cards until the next global stocktake in 2028, can the Conference of the Parties (COP31) do anything to buck this trend? More specifically, will India be adversely affected by any action that it may consider?

One such idea that is doing the rounds in anticipation of COP31 is raising the share of electricity in global energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.