A class apart: Indian universities gaining ground, shows latest QS rankings

The latest QS World University rankings show that India’s higher education sector has registered its best ever performance on the global stage so far. With 54 institutions making their way to the list, the highest ever, the country is increasingly asserting its academic footprint. India’s higher education ecosystem has witnessed vast improvements and significant growth over the past few years. For instance, the gender parity index, or the ratio of the female gross enrolment ratio (GER) to the male GER, stood at 1.01 at all-India level in 2021-22, indicating that the increase in enrolment is in favour of females. Classrooms are also embracing social diversity and inclusion, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education.

Notably, India had eight new entrants this year to the QS rankings, the highest number of new additions by any country. Interestingly, seven of these are private universities, signalling a major shift in the country’s higher-education architecture. Enrolment in private universities increased by a staggering 497 per cent between 2011-12 and 2021-22, compared to a moderate growth rate of 21.8 per cent in state public universities and 26.4 per cent in central universities. Clearly, India’s higher education in future will likely be driven by private funding and enterprises. However, quality still remains a concern in many private higher education institutions (HEIs). While some have gained international recognition, many operate in a regulatory grey zone, often compromising on academic standards, transparency, and research. The challenge, therefore, is to ensure that robust quality standards match the quantitative explosion of private HEIs.

Besides, the achievements coexist with another sobering reality. While the Indian Institutes of Technology and a few top-tier public universities continue to shine, much of higher education remains beleaguered by chronic issues such as faculty shortages, poor infrastructure, and underfunding. It was also underscored by a recent NITI Aayog report on state public universities. This is particularly crucial in a country like India, where a high government presence still marks the higher education landscape. Close to 59 per cent of registered universities are managed by governments, state or central. With government spending in education hovering around 3 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product, it is not sufficient to meet the emerging needs in the sector.

Clearly, policy must respond to several challenges. First, regulatory frameworks such as those proposed by the National Education Policy 2020 must be fast-tracked and implemented with clarity and consistency. Second, there must be a greater focus on improving public institutions that lag. The rise in budgetary allocation from ₹46,482.35 crore in 2024-25 to ₹50,077.95 crore in 2025-26 for higher education is encouraging, but these funds must be effectively targeted towards upgrading infrastructure, hiring qualified faculty, and supporting research through grants and collaborations. Third, there is a need to address shortcomings in industry-academia linkages. International collaborations are also important in this regard. India needs to consistently improve the state of its higher education to become a more competitive economy and grow at a higher rate sustainably.