Char Dham helicopter services must not resume without safety protocols

The death of seven people in a helicopter crash on the Char Dham shuttle offers yet another tragic reminder of the dangers embedded in rapidly developing tourism infrastructure. This shuttle is a particularly egregious example of official disregard for safety. The crash near Gaurikund was one in a series of five helicopter accidents on this route in the past six weeks, two of them proving fatal and three involving malfunctioning machines. At the heart of this casual approach to safety is the state government’s indiscriminate promotion of religious tourism, which has become a critical revenue source for the state and its people. The result is ecological damage in one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems, and this is increasingly risking lives and livelihoods.

So far nine aviation companies have agreements with the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (Ucada) to operate helicopter service for the Char Dham yatra. Though the state government does not directly set the fares, it plays a role in regulating them. Competition has driven them absurdly low. For Kedarnath, situated at 11,755 feet, the cost is between ₹6,061 and ₹8,533 per person for a round trip, depending on the starting helipad. This is extremely competitive when compared with the cost of a round trip for a pony ride, which varies from ₹2,300 to ₹3,500 for a one-way trip. To recover heavy operational costs — maintenance, pilot salaries, landing fees, ground staff, and other overheads — these services have to maximise the number of trips and minimise turnaround times. Between them, the nine service providers operate roughly 250 flights to Kedarnath every day, ferrying upwards of 1,500 pilgrims. Add to this, the service reportedly lacks air traffic control and a weather station in a region that faces uncertain weather patterns all through the year, and more so as the monsoon approaches. It is worth asking how the Directorate General of Civil Aviation did not insist — as it has done now — on the provision of basic safety protocols in the first place.