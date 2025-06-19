Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Uttar Pradesh govt to invest around ₹325 cr in digital education push

Uttar Pradesh govt to invest around ₹325 cr in digital education push

Fresh projects worth ₹60,000 crore across sectors, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, are awaiting land allocation in the state

university, college, education, education loan

Apart from UPSIDA, key authorities include Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Inc has demanded urgent industrial land reforms to help realise the state’s ambitious $1 trillion economy goal. With industrial-grade land being critical for setting up new factories and plants, the industry has urged the Yogi Adityanath government to expand land availability for investors.
 
According to the Indian Industries Association (IIA), fresh projects worth ₹60,000 crore across sectors, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, are awaiting land allocation in the state. 
 
“We have urged the UP government to allow the conversion of leasehold industrial land to freehold across all major industrial development authorities,” said IIA National Vice President Chetan Deo Bhalla.
 
 
He noted that Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) alone has about 60,000 acres across 156 industrial areas. Converting leasehold to freehold would unlock these parcels, attract private investment, and boost state revenue through conversion fees and levies.

Also Read

bus crash

2 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

SP to contest 2027 UP elections as part of INDIA bloc, says Akhilesh Yadav

education, students, studying, exams

UP BEd JEE results 2025 released today at bujhansi.ac.in; Details here

Results, Exam results

UP BEd JEE results 2025 declared at bujhansi.ac.in; here's how to download

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande

Open to alliance in UP but focused on rebuilding strength on ground: Cong

 
The state’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have long demanded freeholding of leasehold plots. However, successive governments have been reluctant to approve this. Currently, only plots of one hectare or more qualify for conversion—offering little benefit to MSMEs. 
 
Several states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, have already adopted the leasehold-to-freehold policy.
 
“Such a move would catalyse ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in UP and drive the ‘Make in UP’, and ‘Made in UP’ agendas,” Bhalla added.
 
The IIA has submitted a memorandum to the state government as well as district administrations through its local chapters.
 
Apart from UPSIDA, key authorities include Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.
 
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has directed officials to fast-track approvals and clear procedural bottlenecks in alignment with UP’s trillion-dollar economy vision. He reviewed delayed projects in education, hospitality, logistics, and manufacturing, and directed Invest UP, an investment promotion and facilitation agency, to set up a dedicated wing for project monitoring and issue resolution. 
 

More From This Section

IIT Delhi tops India in QS world rankings 2026

QS World Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi leads India's charge with 123rd rank

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi tops India in QS World Rankings, record 54 varsities make cut

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: One-day window opened for Round 2 registration

IISC Banglore, Indian institute of Science

IISC Bengaluru top univ for research excellence in non-IT & non-engineering

Indian army, security forces

Agniveer admit card 2025: Steps to download if you forgot your password

Topics : Education News Uttar Pradesh digital education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon