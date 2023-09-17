Home / Opinion / Editorial / A search for fairness

A search for fairness

Google case will be vital for competition laws

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hearing in an important antitrust case, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) versus Google, started last week in the District of Columbia. This is one of several crucial cases targeting Big Tech’s business practices. The outcome could determine the future of Internet search and, by extension, the future of businesses riding on the current model. Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, is overwhelmingly and indisputably the dominant search engine across jurisdictions, across devices, operating systems, and browsers. Google claims this is because it is the best search engine. The DoJ’s claim is that Google acts in anti-competitive fashion by paying billions to companies such as Apple to ensure the search engine is bundled as the default option. Several US states are also parties to this lawsuit.

Google claims these payments don’t prevent consumers from painlessly switching from the default Google search engine to any of the other search engines available — such as Bing, Baidu, Yandex, and a dozen others. Google, moreover, claims these payments are to ensure it is the default option and this is analogous to a manufacturer paying Walmart or W H Smith to prominently display its products and that is considered a perfectly legal, legitimate practice. Everyone concerned is well aware that consumer inertia means very few people will bother to switch search engines. Search is foundational to Alphabet’s business model even though the company has its fingers in many other digital and tech pies. Search ads contributed $162 billion to 2023 revenues, and those were roughly 58 per cent of Google’s total revenues. YouTube ads and Google Network ads contributed another $62 billion in advertising revenues. Non-advertising services (cloud, hardware, apps, and content) contribute only around 20 per cent of the top line. Apart from the direct cash flow, Google’s algorithms can analyse the search data patterns to derive knowledge about users and their behaviour, and monetise those insights too.

There are other lawsuits with similar thrusts pending against Google and Meta. Those include a case by the DoJ and state attorneys general against Google over its ad tech business. The Federal Trade Commission too has a case against Meta over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The DoJ is said to be considering bringing a case against Amazon for its practices on its marketplace and its Prime service, and it is investigating Apple as well. One big problem is that US antitrust laws were written a century ago to curb monopolistic behaviour by big oil and automobile firms. Analogies with displays in retail stores are understandable but it is intuitively obvious there is a difference between a browser and the display shelves at Walmart. But translating intuition into an interpretation of “old economy” laws will be hard.

Monopolies stifle innovation. The dominant player may see no need to innovate. Aspirants lack the competitive leverage and resources. Consumers (who go on to use non-search services) and advertisers could be paying more than they would in a more competitive environment. The DoJ will have to show how default search settings limit options available to consumers and, perhaps, draw attention to how Google’s search results are dotted by content about its own non-search services potentially shutting out rivals. If the court is satisfied that this practice is monopolistic, it would have to decide what rectification is possible. This case may determine how antitrust laws apply to business practices on digital platforms now, and in future.

Also Read

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Investment for growth

Fuel for thought

Inflation-currency conundrum

Banking investments

Underachieving on climate

Topics :GoogleMetaverseUS antitrust caseBaidu

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story