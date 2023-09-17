A search for fairness

Hearing in an important antitrust case, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) versus Google, started last week in the District of Columbia. This is one of several crucial cases targeting Big Tech’s business practices. The outcome could determine the future of Internet search and, by extension, the future of businesses riding on the current model. Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, is overwhelmingly and indisputably the dominant search engine across jurisdictions, across devices, operating systems, and browsers. Google claims this is because it is the best search engine. The DoJ’s claim is that Google acts in anti-competitive fashion by paying billions to companies such as Apple to ensure the search engine is bundled as the default option. Several US states are also parties to this lawsuit.

Google claims these payments don’t prevent consumers from painlessly switching from the default Google search engine to any of the other search engines available — such as Bing, Baidu, Yandex, and a dozen others. Google, moreover, claims these payments are to ensure it is the default option and this is analogous to a manufacturer paying Walmart or W H Smith to prominently display its products and that is considered a perfectly legal, legitimate practice. Everyone concerned is well aware that consumer inertia means very few people will bother to switch search engines. Search is foundational to Alphabet’s business model even though the company has its fingers in many other digital and tech pies. Search ads contributed $162 billion to 2023 revenues, and those were roughly 58 per cent of Google’s total revenues. YouTube ads and Google Network ads contributed another $62 billion in advertising revenues. Non-advertising services (cloud, hardware, apps, and content) contribute only around 20 per cent of the top line. Apart from the direct cash flow, Google’s algorithms can analyse the search data patterns to derive knowledge about users and their behaviour, and monetise those insights too.