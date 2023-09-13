Banking investments

A stable banking system is an absolute necessity for maintaining financial stability. It is thus important that banks are properly regulated and do not take unnecessary risks. While the quality of lending in the banking system and the level of bad loans often attract public attention, it is also important for the regulator to keep a close eye on the investment portfolio. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday in this context released revised investment norms for the banking sector. It is worth noting that the recent run on banks in the US was partly a consequence of inadequate regulation of investments. Both the asset and liability sides of banks, such as the Silicon Valley Bank, were extremely concentrated. Although Indian banks do not face any such threat, revision in the regulatory framework, built on experience and evidence, should help further strengthen the regulatory architecture.

The current regulatory instructions on the valuation of investment are broadly based on the framework introduced in October 2000. The new norms are founded on a discussion paper issued by the RBI in 2022 as well as the inputs received. The revised framework, according to the banking regulator, is in line with global standards and best practices. It will introduce a “symmetric treatment of fair value gains and losses”. The banks will have a clearly identified trading book. The new norms will also remove the existing ceiling on the held-to-maturity (HTM) part of the investment book while increasing disclosures. The framework, which would come into effect next financial year, puts more responsibility on bank boards. It expects banks to adopt a comprehensive investment policy, duly approved by the board of directors, encompassing various elements as defined.