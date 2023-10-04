Against the flow

Tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of the Cauvery river waters date back to over a century earlier. Now the exigencies of climate change are adding to the intensity of the conflict, which has swiftly acquired political connotations ahead of the parliamentary elections next year. But the current dispute is also a reflection of the poor standard of water management in both states, which create shortages whenever seasonal rain is deficient. This is a sorry situation for the states whose capital cities claim to be India’s Silicon Valley and Detroit but depend heavily on the Cauvery river for the bulk of their urban and agricultural water supply.

The source of tensions in the two states, ruled by parties of the INDIA alliance, stem from a severe rainfall deficit in the Cauvery basin this year, which has put pressure on a water-sharing agreement mandated by the Supreme Court in 2018. An immediate issue is a demand from Tamil Nadu for the release of 10,000 cubic feet per second (or cusecs) of water for 15 days from Karnataka, the upper riparian state. In response, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), set up by the central government following the Supreme Court verdict, directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs and rejected Tamil Nadu’s claim for the supply of the backlog. This order and the fact that Karnataka complied with it despite reservoirs being at 60 per cent of 2022 levels have precipitated protests from both sides — by Karnataka’s farmers for the water being released and by Tamil Nadu for not receiving enough.