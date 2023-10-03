Structural shift

Lawmakers in the US narrowly avoided a federal government shutdown last week with a compromise legislation that will allow the government to function till November 17. While the US Congress now has more time to settle differences, the recurring risk of government shutdowns owing to one reason or the other doesn't bode well, either for the US economy or global financial markets. Although interest payments and essential government functions are unlikely to be affected by a shutdown, investors may not want to ignore default risks for long, particularly because they could affect the basic functioning of markets globally. The frequent political brinkmanship on budgetary issues, in fact, reflects the underlying weakness in overall fiscal management.

Notably, while downgrading the US’ long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA in August, Fitch Ratings had said that “there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters…”. There has indeed been a structural weakening in the US government’s finances. According to the recent projections of the Congressional Budget Office, the federal budget deficit is expected to average 6.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) between 2024 and 2033, which is significantly higher than the 50-year average of 3.6 per cent. This structural increase in the US budget deficit will require more financial savings, leaving so much less for the rest of the system. Higher borrowing by the US government, along with potential investor demand for higher yields to account for the worsening fiscal position and frequent shutdown risks, could lead to a structural increase in interest rates. Relatively high US interest rates will have implications for capital flows. It would make accessing global financial markets more difficult for low- and middle-income countries — a number of them are already struggling to raise funds.