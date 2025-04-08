Balancing acts: PM Narendra Modi's visit strengthens Sri Lankan ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day state visit to Sri Lanka underscores India’s geostrategic aim of recalibrating and strengthening relations in the strategically important Indian Ocean Region against the backdrop of China’s ascendant ambitions. After his two-day state visit last month to Mauritius and then attendance at the seven-nation Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) summit in Thailand, his visit to Sri Lanka can be seen as a mutually balancing act among the key actors in the region. As the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the election of the supposedly China-leaning President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, both countries have added an impetus to recalibrating relations that began three years ago, when India extended financial assistance worth $4.5 billion to tide over the country’s economic crisis.

The symbolism was as important as the seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs), covering power-grid connectivity, digitisation, security, and health care, and five projects, including those relating to solar and railways, which were announced during the visit. As with Mauritius, where the newly elected (and also reputedly pro-Chinese) Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam invited Mr Modi for the country’s National Day celebrations, Mr Dissanayake sought to balance competing interests between Beijing and New Delhi. The 19-gun salute in the capital’s Independence Square and the Mitra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour, conferred on Mr Modi can be seen as part of this paradigm. These gestures were augmented by agreements that carry considerable political significance. The signing of the five-year defence-cooperation agreement for training Sri Lankan military personnel in India as well as information and technology sharing was one of them. The agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates to develop an energy hub and multiproduct pipeline in Trincomalee, a natural harbour in Sri Lanka’s Tamil-speaking east, where civil war had once raged, also emphasised the shift. Mr Dissanayake referred to this development as his “inclusive approach”.