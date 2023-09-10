Developing best practices

The suggestion by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that fintechs set up a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) is a step in the right direction. These new-age digital startups provide a buffet of vital services to consumers. They have empowered tens of millions of lower-income people by giving them easy access to the formal economy. At the same time, they exist in a regulatory grey area and an SRO would be the first step to setting ethical standards. There are literally hundreds of fintechs, all of which leverage digit­isation and data analysis to provide financial services. Apart from merchant payment services and person-to-person cash transfers built around the Unified Pay­ments Interface (UPI) platform, they offer digital wallets and loan-distribution services.

Fintechs have also replaced traditional moneylenders in many cases. They provide low-ticket, low-duration loans to low-income borrowers who are typically not worth servicing for a bank or a credit-card company. The fintechs can leverage access to detailed transaction data to accurately assess the credit risks of small tradespersons, vegetable vendors, subsistence farmers, fishermen, and the like. So fintechs identify the need for loans and distribute them, passing them on to more traditional non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks for a “take rate”. Thus far, their default rates appear to be well within acceptable limits in comparison to NBFCs and banks. By servicing high volumes of customers at the bottom of the income pyramid, many fintechs have already built impressive revenue streams. But while the provision of these services has helped India to leapfrog decades in terms of quickly bringing the unbanked within the ambit of the formal economy, fintech processes and practices have to conform to acceptable regulatory and ethical standards.