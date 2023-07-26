Challenging environment

Global economic uncertainty has somewhat receded over the past few months, but the outlook for the foreseeable future remains weak. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) July update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO), released on Tuesday, increased the global growth projection for 2023 by 0.2 percentage points. It also upgraded India’s growth projection for the current year by 0.2 percentage points to 6.1 per cent. However, global growth at 3 per cent for both 2023 and 2024 would be considerably below the historical (2000–2019) annual average of 3.8 per cent. The world economy expanded 3.5 per cent in 2022. In the advanced economies, even as services are now doing well, the manufacturing sector has weakened significantly. This, in part, reflects rotation in demand, which is shifting from goods to services with the normalisation of physical movement after the pandemic-induced disruption.

Despite the below-trend projections, there are still significant risks to global growth. While the inflation rate in advanced economies has moderated, it is still running above the medium-term target. The gradual decline in the core inflation rate suggests attaining the target remains a challenge. As the IMF has noted, the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are expected to increase policy interest rates more than what was assumed in the April WEO projections. However, it is a relief that the wage-price spiral as anticipated by some economists has not taken hold, particularly in the US, and the longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored. Given the inflation conditions, nonetheless, interest rates in advanced economies are likely to remain elevated in the foreseeable future, affecting the flow of credit, with implications for growth. Some low- and middle-income countries are also finding it difficult to raise finances.