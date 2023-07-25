Military needs officers

Answering a parliamentary question on Monday, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt revealed that the military was short of 6,828 officers: 2,094 officers of the rank of major and 4,734 officers of the rank of captain. Besides these, the three services are short of 1,404 medical officers: Doctors, dentists and nurses. The minister said the shortage could be ascribed to a low intake of officers during the pandemic and in all support cadre entries. However, in December 2017, the defence minister had revealed there was a shortage of 9,259 officers: 7,679 in the army, 1,434 in the navy, and 146 in the air force. Shortages of military personnel exist mainly at the officer level while vacancies at enlisted levels (personnel below officer rank, or PBOR) are almost fully subscribed. Figures tabled in Parliament reveal that, as of July 2017, the army had a strength of 1,194,864 PBOR out of the 1,215,049 vacancies it had — a shortage of 20,185 personnel, or 1.66 per cent of its authorised strength. The navy fielded 56,835 personnel — 14,821 (or 20.68 per cent) short of its authorised strength of 71,656 personnel. Meanwhile, the air force had 127,172 personnel — 15,357 persons (or 10.77 per cent) short of its authorised strength of 142,529.

The reason why the PBOR numbers are subscribed to almost in full while the officer numbers fall well short of what is authorised is because the process of selecting officer cadets is far more rigorous. It has often been mooted that the standards for selecting officers should be lowered so that a larger number of officer cadets are selected. However, this has not found favour with the army brass, which has countered with the answer that the work that the army does is so delicate that it is better to have fewer officers of greater capability than a larger number whose mistakes can complicate a situation irretrievably. Another reason why the PBOR numbers get subscribed fully is the system of distributing vacancies to each state in proportion to their overall population eligible for recruitment. Recruitment into the Indian Army is based on an annual wastage rate, the recruitable male population (RMP) of states and Union Territories as well as the intake pattern of previous years into the army. This figure is reckoned to be 10 per cent of the male population of each state or Union Territory, based on the Census of India Report 2011. This guarantees an equitable share of vacancies in the military to each state and Union Territory as the proportion. This policy has been implemented since 1966 and is uniformly enforced in all the states and Union Territories.